Division Two promotion race goes to very last game in Aylesbury's Saturday League

Aylesbury Vikings Reserves have secured second spot and promotion from Division Two

With a final day shootout involving the three sides below, Stone Utd had the advantage but needed a win unless Aylesbury Vikings Reserves failed to win.

Fourth place Oving stood in Stone’s way and Ludgershall Reserves’ hoodoo in Vikings. At half time Stone led 0-1 through Kieran McGlinchey’s goal before Josh Dance equalised. Stone then missed a penalty. Oving then took control with three goals in the final 13 minutes to win 4-1.

Meanwhile Vikings produced a defensive masterclass to end their four- game losing run versus Ludgershall Reserves with a 2-0 victory.

Luke Sellar and Toby Dawkins’ long-range strikes helped secure runners-up spot and a mini celebration whilst also thanking their rivals Oving.

Aylesbury Vale celebrated with the trophy beating Rivets Reserves 6-0. Prestwood Reserves could still finish 7th after a 4-3 win over the improved Aylesbury Hornets, they have one more game left to complete the season.

Division One’s title race is all but sealed as leaders Wingrave, after recent cup final disappointment, beat ten-man Ludgershall 8-2 and now just need one point from their last three games due to their vast goal difference.

FC Bierton received three points from relegated Wendover Reserves who could not raise a side.

The chase for third continues with Elmhurst now needing to win their final game at home to Stoke Mandeville on Saturday after they lost a crucial game 4-3 at home to AVD Sports. Jack Maddran and Dan O’Sullivan with a brace each.

Rivets Sports are also still in the hunt should Elmhurst not grab all three points, ending the season with their great run in tact 10-1 over Haddenham Utd, with Marc Sunderland netting five times.

FC Aristocrat will be looking for some consistency after a 3-0 win at Stoke Mandeville sealed 7th place, Daniel Flowers, Chris Hance and Nick Kitchen scoring.