Delight for Ducks as they overcome FC Romania

Aylesbury celebrate Ezra Anthonio-Forde's goal against FC Romania. Photo: Mike Snell.

​The result came four days after a 0-0 draw with Hertford Town, the four points gained over the course of the week moving the Ducks five points clear of the relegation zone.

And Wells was full of praise for his players after David Pitt and Ezra Anthonio-Forde’s first-half goals proved enough despite Mo Camara reducing the arrears from the spot early in the second.

He said: “I was really kind to the players on Tuesday after the draw but it was about keeping everyone’s spirits up because we knew how important the Romania game was.

"To be honest, 2-1 looks really close but we probably should have been out of sight really at half-time.

"I thought we were fantastic for half-an-hour in the first-half, then very typical of a side down the bottom, we should go 3-0 up at one end but they turn the possession over, we conceded a penalty and it’s 2-1.

"It was then a little bit of squeaky bum time but I don't think they put us in an immense amount of trouble at 2-1 and we defended really well.

“It's one of those where the most important thing today was the points and how we got them was completely irrelevant.”

Aylesbury were due to host AFC Dunstable on Tuesday night (14th) after this week’s Herald had gone to press.

They then have another home game with Hadley on Saturday before the return fixture at Dunstable a week later.

And Wells says the busy schedule has had its own challenges but that the priority remains to simply win enough games to avoid relegation.

He added: “We knew we'd be playing Saturday/Tuesday/Saturday/Tuesday and we had to be very selective with the starting elevens.

"We've had more matches than I’ve had training sessions with this group since I came here so sometimes you have to be realistic.