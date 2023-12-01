Cups are the main focus in the ADL

The final weekend of November saw the ADL's Marsworth Cups the focus with both senior and reserve games.

The cup invites other sides from neighbouring leagues, albeit fewer than previous years. However, two new entries added to the glamour draw.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oving are going strong in ADL Division One and there was interest in their draw at Wing who on paper may have fancied their chances, however Oving romped to a 5-1 away win; newbies Jack Redwood and Kayvon Dizaei with braces.

One non-ADL side is left in Aston Clinton Reserves and they should also go far in the competition as they also won 5-1 away at Steeple & Ludgershall.

The favourites are out though has Stoke Mandeville's nine-game winning run in all competitions was ended by battling Wendover. An impressive 1-0 win, keeper Tom Cheeseborough pulling off a string of saves as Ben Parkinson netted the winner.

Aylesbury Royals caused a small upset beating Tring Athletic Zebras from the division above 2-1 after extra time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Raphael Labonne put Tring ahead after half hour before they went down to ten men, as the Royals equalised with 20 minutes left via Nathan Perna. He grabbed the winning goal five minutes into extra time before they too went down to ten men.

Aylesbury FC had already caused a cup upset on a side two divisions above in another competition and took Elmhurst to extra time before succumbing 2-1.

Potten End beat Rivets Sports 2-1 in the final game, Rivets went ahead again but quick fire second half goals cost them once more.

In the Marsworth Reserve preliminary Wendover Reserves beat Oving Development 1-0, Owen Joiner with the winning goal in the first half.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In league action, Premier Division holders Great Missenden’s title defence waned again as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Wingrave as Missenden also went down to ten men. Anthony Waters equalised after Charlie Brookes early opener.

Three of the top five sides in Division One dropped points to sides closer to the bottom. Thame B could not use one of their games in hand to the fullest; a 3-3 draw with ever improving Buckinghamshire Utd who did lead 2-0 and 3-1, Jordan Thraves, James Nwoseh and Moses Johnson for Bucks.

In-form Haddenham Utd beat Stoke Mandeville Reserves 4-2, that's six games unbeaten in all competitions, Dylan Langley (2), Connor Baldwin and Luke Lindsay scoring.

St Leonard's ended AWFC Reserves mini run with a 5-2 away win; Jack Levelle 2, Michael Lavelle. Liam Brigden and Ben Higgins scoring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Division Two, Aylesbury Hearts went back to the summit with a 3-0 away win over Aylesbury Vale TT Reserves, despite their keeper being named MoM, Akeel Khan with another brace.