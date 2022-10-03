Cup matches take centre stage in Aylesbury & District League

Aylesbury & District League round-up.

In the Thomas Field Shield there was a number of goals, FC Bierton saw off St Leonard's with ease with a 5-1 away win via an own goal, Jay Court, Stephen Lindsey and a Ryan Short brace.

Aylesbury Vale won a seven-goal thriller with Stoke Mandeville; despite a George Scott hat-trick for Mandeville, Vale won 4-3.

Wingrave and Prestwood batted out a 2-2 draw in normal time before the home side eventually won 4-3 after extra time.

In the Presidents League Cup preliminary round six Division Two sides faced each other. Wingrave Development, like their firsts, needed extra-time but they came back from 1-4 down in the 70th minute to take the game to extra-time and eventually win 6-4 after the 120 minutes.

AWFC Reserves ran Potten End close, going down 3-1 eventually. Frankie Dorris and Liam Picton scored either side of a Steve Ricouard goal before another keeper howler let Glen Thompson score into a wide open goal in the final minute.

Prestwood Reserves won an eight-goal thriller 5-3 away at Wendover Reserves. Prestwood looked comfortable in the first half leading 3-1 at half-time thanks to goals from Mark Nash and a brace from Ollie Powell. Wendover fought back in the second-half making it 3-3 before Shaun Dryden and Jake Randall sealed the win for Prestwood.

In League action, Premier Division leaders Great Missenden beat Toqeers Titans 3-0 but were thankful to their keeper in a game closer than the score line suggests. Dan Moss scored in the first half, Charlie Brooks and Joe Britain in the second half.

AVD Sports seem to be making the step up after promotion as they hit Rivets Sports 8-1 to remain second, Jack Maddran with a wonder goal the pick of the eight The final two games ended 2-2 but in totally different circumstances. Thame B and Wendover saw Thame reduced to nine men after two red cards at 1-1 and took the lead before a last minute penalty secured Wendover a point.

Elmhurst and Tring Athletic also shared the spoils in a far tamer game.

In Division One Oving lead the table after a 3-1 away win at Ludgershall, Josh Dance with a brace and one for Pep Greco.

AWFC maintained their 100 per cent winning run as they beat bottom side Stone Utd 4-1. Lewis Hampton, Ricky Gomes, Luke Dowie and Conor Vaughan with a top bin goal of the season contende

Thame D beat FC Arisocrat 1-0 away.

In Division Two, Oving Reserves missed the chance to go too as they were suprised by the improving Rivets Reserves who beat them 3-2 thanks to a Perry Rose hat-trick.

Ludgershall Reserves are up to third after coming from 2-1 down at Aylesbury Hornets who went down to nine men through injury, 3-2 the final score. Collins Takaitai (2) and Rob Chambers netted.