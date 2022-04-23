Crucial final result decides title for Risborough Rangers and New Salamis

Risborough Rangers' BEP Stadium hosted their final title-deciding game with New Salamis

There was disappointment for Risborough Rangers in their title-deciding final league game of the season. They were beaten 2-0 by New Salamis, who are now the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division champions.

After an impressive performance in the first half by Mark Eaton’s side, with centre back Josh Urquhart coming closest to breaking the deadlock with a glancing header from a corner, the visitors went ahead on the hour with a header from a corner.

With Rangers searching for the equaliser, New Salamis made it 2-0 in the 77th minute after Jack Brooker had saved from close range.

Going into the final game of the campaign, Rangers were two points ahead – 93 to 91 – and a draw would have been enough to finish top, but it wasn’t to be.

It has still be an incredible season for the club, celebrating their 50th anniversary and competing at Step 5 for the first time in their history.