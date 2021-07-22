Covid hits Risborough's Jersey trip in busy week for Ducks and Dynamos

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos' scorer Paolo Bagatti

Dynamos pictures v Tring Corinthians by Iain Willcocks

Aylesbury United continue their pre-season warm up for Southern League Division One Central when Wycombe Wanderers visit on Friday (23rd), kicking off at 7.30pm.

Saturday’s 4-1 win over Tring Athletic brought goals for Lee Stobbs, Sonny French, Max Hercules and Ben Seaton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Baldwin in Dynamos 1-0 win over Tring Corinthians

The Ducks begin competitive action on August 7 in the FA Cup extra preliminary round at home to Fairford Town.

The FA Trophy first qualifying round will bring Hashtag United or Chipstead to visit United.

The league season begins with a home match against Didcot Town on Saturday, August 14, and ends at Bedford Town on Saturday 23 April.

August 30, Bank Holiday Monday sees at trip to Thame United, with a festive home fixture on December 27. Berkhamsted host United on New Year’s Day with the return on Easter Monday (April 18).

Terry Griffiths in action against Tring Corinthians (PICTURES BY IAIN WILLCOCKS)

The club’s first-ever meeting with Waltham Abbey comes on Wednesday September 14, while Saturday, December 18 will be the club’s first game against FC Romania.

Paolo Bagatti stormed in to head home Will Foley’s corner with a bullet header in Aylesbury Vale Dynamos’ 1-0 win over Tring Corinthians in Saturday’s scorching heat.

Manager Phil Glanville continues to test out his squad at Thame United on Saturday (3pm) and hosting Aylesbury United at 7pm on Tuesday as Dynamos continue their pre-season friendlies.

Dynamos’ newly formed Development team also had a good runout and plenty of positives from a decent performance in their friendly against Pitstone & Ivinghoe which they lost 3-1 after going 1-0 up in the first half.

Dynamos' James Young

Fellow Spartan South Midlands Premier Division side Risborough Rangers continued their warm-ups with a 9-1 win over AFC Rushden & Diamonds Academy on Saturday, watched by a crowd of over 100.

Asher Yearwood scored four, with Brian Haule, Aaron Jewell, Madison Wilkin, Lewis Patrick and an unfortunate own goal adding the others.

After some of the first team tested positive for Covid on Sunday, Rangers’ trip to Jersey Bulls this weekend has been cancelled.

RRFC Club Communications Officer Steve Burnett said: “It is such a shame that this has happened for the second year running, the players were really looking forward to the trip and we know the Bulls have put a huge amount of work in to organise hosting us and we are determined to fullfill this fixture at a date in the future.”

Asher Yearwood with the match ball after scoring four for Risborough Rangers

Tuesday’s friendly with Beaconsfield had already been postponed for an outbreak in the Rams’ squad.