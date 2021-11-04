Comebacks and clean sheets proving key in the Aylesbury & DIstrict League

.

There have been some big scores recently in the Michael Anthony sponsored Aylesbury & District Football League and a general lack of clean sheets for many at our level, writes Marc Thoday.

So if you can’t win every game, or want to avoid a big defeat working harder is key as a few comebacks and clean sheets helped sides to victory last weekend.

In the Premier Division Great Missenden look unstoppable as they eased to a 7-0 win over Long Marston who battled with a bare 11 to go back top. Jamie Speer (2) Neil Humphreys, Charlie Brooks, Tom Finch, James Heiron and Sean Pulley all scoring.

Wendover are up to 3rd winning a topsy turvey game with Aylesbury Vikings 4-3. Two early goals had the score at 1-1 before Wendover took the lead only for the Vikings to go 3-2 ahead, before the game turned again 3-4 in Wendover favour. Tristan Hardy (2) Corbin Rose and Rob Monk netting.

In Division One leaders Wingrave showed they are the favourites for the title as beat rivals AVD Sports thanks to a George Morris hat-trick.

Wingrave went 2-0 ahead via Morris, before AVD turned it around to 2-3 via Dan Nicholls, Daniel O’Sullivan and Ricky Gwilliam goals. However Alessio Magnocavallo equalised before Morris completed his treble.

FC Bierton are back into second with a 3-1 win over Aylesbury Raiders; the veterans James Baxter, Jon Millers and Ian Pearce scoring whilst FC Aristocrat are third on goal difference after a 3-2 win over Stoke Mandeville, Liam Bradbury, Sam Bradley and Connor Flowers scoring.

In their little mini league Ludgershall are off the bottom with their first win as they leap-frogged Haddenham Utd via Gareth Dench and Lee Pettit goals sealing a 2-0 win.

AWFC are trying to find some consistency and they grabbed a welcome clean sheet 4-0 over Tetsworth Reserves. It was 0-0 at the break before Lewis Hampton, Bruno Ferreira, George Robinson and Ryan Frankland’s goals.

Elmhurst beat Wendover Reserves 4-0 too; Aliyaan Haider, Exaucee Nsunsa, Mohammed Waqar and Muhammad Abubakr with their goals.

In Division Two the top two had the weekend off as 3rd and 4th battled it out with Prestwood Reserves coming from 0-2 down versus Aylesbury Vale to win 3-2 and

end their rivals 100% winning run.

St John’s are finding some form as their third win on the bounce saw then beat Stoke Mandeville Reserves 3-1, Cam Roll with a hat-trick.

St Leonard’s almost let Aylesbury Hornets back in the game leading 3-0 in a 3-2 win thanks to Stuart Howe, Josh Stacey, Ricky Maguire before James Dawe and Aaron McKenzie replied.

There is also a mini league appearing in the division where Wingrave Development and Thame B drew 2-2.AFC Berryfields are off the bottom as they battled back from last weekend’s drubbing to beat Rivets Reserves 5-2 and push them to the bottom of the table. Jack Levelle and Tom Arnold with braces and one for Tom Ivan.

In the cups, the Presidents League Cup Quarter Finals are now complete. Hale Leys got revenge on Prestwood for last weekend’s defeat as Tom Brindley’s hat-trick saw them win 3-0.

Tetsworth saw off a depleted Stone Utd 8-2, Ryan Binnee with a treble the highlight.

The two winners join AVD Sports, Great Missenden, Wingrave, Long Marston, AWFC & Aylesbury Vale in the last eight.