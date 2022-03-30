Clothing donations a success as big crowd watch Aylesbury Vale Dynamos v Risborough Rangers

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos Under 8s did a pitch run out at the Risborough match and penalty shoot out at half time

A good crowd of 220 watched Aylesbury Vale Dynamos take on league title hopefuls Risborough Rangers at the Greenfleets Stadium on Saturday, with many donating clothes to Ukraine and sports kit for Africa in exchange for free entry.

With a good atmosphere for the game, Dynamos battled hard, but were unable to challenge a strong Rangers side, who enjoyed an emphatic 5-0 win to keep their promotion chase alive.

Sean Coles scored a double, the first after just two minutes and then again in the 68th, with man of the match Kieron Schmidt, Gavin James and Alex Kedzierski netting in between.

Sean Coles scored twice for Risborough against Aylesbury Vale Dynamos PICTURE BY CHARLIE CARTER

Mark Eaton’s side are still second in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division, three points behind New Salamis, but with two games in hand.

Third-placed Hadley are ten points adrift, having also played 31 games.

Rangers were due to play Long Crendon at home last night (Tuesday) at the third time of asking in the SSML Gladwish Challenge Trophy (3rd round)

Rangers entertain Harefield United tomorrow (Thursday) evening in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division Cup (2nd round) 7.45pm.

Tyrone Lewthwaite’s celebrates his goal with the crowd at Aylesbury United v Harlow Town game PICTURES BY MIKE SNELL

Then this Saturday Risborough entertain Baldock Town - who are down in 17th placed - in a league encounter, with a trip to Dunstable Town, currently sitting tenth, next Tuesday evening too.

Steve Bateman’s Dynamos, in 14th, have two home league games this week, hosting third-from-bottom London Colney on Saturday and then high-flying Hadley on Tuesday evening.

After their victory over Hertford Town last week, their first since December, Aylesbury United were hoping to make it two in a row.

But Ducks were frustratingly denied by a stoppage time equaliser at eighth-placed Harlow Town and had to share the points at 1-1, despite keeper Archie Davis making a number of fine saves to keep the hosts at bay.

Tyrone Lewthwaite’s celebrates with Ducks fans against Harlow Town

Ben Williams’ side had made a great start with Tyrone Lewthwaite netting after just six minutes as they continue to climb away from the danger zone in Southern League Division One Central.