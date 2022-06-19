Captain and top scoring staying at Aylesbury Vale Dynamos for new season

Captain Terry Griffiths and top scorer Callum Shortt (inset) have committed to next season at Aylesbury Vale Dynamos Pictures by Iain Willcocks

Terry Griffiths will continue as skipper for the new season, fresh from being awarded both Players’ Player and Manager’s Player of the Year at last month’s presentation evening.

Griffiths rejoined the club in the 2020/21 after having made a couple of appearances the year before, however last season was his first full campaign after the pandemic had curtailed his first year. He is a bedrock of the defence and a leader both on and off the field.

Joint manager Liam Dwyer said: “We are absolutely delighted to get Terry signed on for next season, it was a no brainer.

"Terry played the most games last season and has had a huge impact on the squad since joining the club.

"He’s an intelligent and diligent player who will be leading the club in its next chapter as club captain. From our talks he shares our visions and determination to bring success to Aylesbury Vale Dynamos.”

Joint manager Michael East added: “Getting Terry committed to this club was one of our priorities once we accepted the job. He is a brilliant leader and a Dynamo through and through.

"He undoubtedly shares our vision but most importantly our hunger to turn this club into a top Spartan side. “We are delighted to have him as our club captain for the coming season.”

Callum Shortt, last season’s top scorer, has also re-committed for 2022-23, despite interest from other clubs.

He joined Dynamos from Newport Pagnell Town last season and netted 12 times from 37 games.

East said: “Callum is an exciting player who I have had the pleasure of working with before whilst at Tring.

"Last year was a tough season and he still finished top scorer at the club.

“Callum is a young player with bags of potential and we really believe he is in an environment where he will flourish.”

Dwyer added: “I’m delighted to have got Callum on board for next season. Upon joining the club he was one of the first players I wanted to get signed on. He has bags of potential and scope to grow and develop.