Busy list of pre-season friendlies for Risborough Rangers

Risborough Rangers are preparing for their second season at Step 5 after finishing runners-up in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division

Manager Mark Eaton has lined up some good tests for his side ahead of their second season in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division, where they finished runners-up on their Step 5 debut.

Rangers begin their warm-ups on Saturday, July 9 away to Pitstone and Ivinghoe (3pm kick-off).

Tuesday, July 12 will see Rangers play Holmer Green at a neutral venue to be confirmed.

On Thursday, July 14 Risborough will play Flackwell Health at John Colet School (7.30pm kick-off) and although Saturday, July 16 is free at the moment, probably a game will be scheduled.

Buckingham Athletic are Rangers’ opponents on Thursday, July 21 away.

The home game with Chesham United on Saturday, July 23 will coincide with the opening of the new stand at the BEP Stadium, ahead of the final two games of pre-season.

Tuesday, July 26 will see Eaton’s squad welcoming Barton Rovers and finally on Saturday, July 30 they will travel to Jersey Bulls.

The opening night of the new league campaign is on Tuesday, August 2.

“I am very confident we can once again be competitive at this level, there are some very good teams in the league so we know how difficult the task is ahead,” said the manager.