Bruno is one of four to join Reynolds’ revolution at Aylesbury FC

Bruno Brito has made the switch from Aylesbury United to Aylesbury FC for the new season after he was announced as one of four signings by the club this week.

The signings of Adam Morris, Craig Carby and Kyle Johnson took the squad up to 11 last week and now another four have joined, led by Brito.

The experienced striker and former Portuguese professional has developed a knack for scoring spectacular goals for previous clubs Newport Pagnell, Leighton and Aylesbury United. He can play wide or through the middle.

Young Harry Scott is back at the club after coming through the ranks while another former Duck, full-back Ryan Coyle, has also signed for the club alongside energetic midfielder Lewis Merridan.

Fans caught their first glimpse of the Scott Reynolds’ revolution last Tuesday when Aylesbury opened pre-season with a 3-0 victory over a young Oxford United side.

The starting XI was made up of summer signings and returning players but it didn’t take long for the new-look Moles to gel as they dominated most of the first-half.

Luke Cray poked wide of the post on 15 minutes and Harry Scott was also off target with his curled attempt before the influential Ryan Ware opened the scoring with an opportunistic 35-yard strike.

Even the customary flurry of half-time changes failed to break FC’s stranglehold on possession as Ryan Coyle poked in from six yards to double their lead and then Johnson scored a late third to wrap up a fine start to pre-season.

There was another encouraging run-out for the Moles on Saturday when they put five goals past South Midlands League Premier Division club Arlesey Town in sweltering conditions at Cedars School in Leighton Buzzard.

Jordan Jenkins’ early header was cancelled out by Arlesey within four minutes but striker Aaron King opened his account for the club with a 30-yard free-kick before Scott made it 3-1 at half-time.

An own goal extended FC’s advantage in the second-half and the gloss was added by Scott’s late 20-yard drive.

Aylesbury suffered their first pre-season defeat on Tuesday when two second-half goals cancelled out King’s first-half opener against Leverstock Green.

The Moles continue their pre-season campaign at Daventry Town this Saturday, which is followed by a home game against Tring Athletic.