BREAKING: Aylesbury United part company with manager Creaser

Aylesbury United have parted company with manager Glyn Creaser.

The decision was taken by the club’s directors on Monday morning following United’s heavy defeat to Cambridge on Saturday. That result left them third from bottom in the Southern League East Division with just 15 points from 16 games this season.

Creaser had been with the club for nine years, first as a coach and then as a manager when he took over from Tony Joyce in October 2015 following a brief interi spell.

The 58-year-old had joined the Ducks five years earlier as a first-team coach after spells locally with, amongst others, New Bradwell St Peter and Ampthill Town.

A dramatic end to his first season in charge saw Creaser’s side stave off the threat of relegation before leading the Ducks to a comfortable mid-table position in 2016/17.

However, a mixed start to the current campaign saw Aylesbury win only seven of their opening 25 games, and his time with the club was brought to an end earlier this week.

A club statement read: “Glyn has been with us for nine years, first as a coach, and then manager. He has brought dedication, loyalty and commitment to the role which we will be forever grateful. We wish Glyn every success in the future and thank him for the hard work he put into this club.”

Ben Williams has been appointed caretaker manager and will be assisted by Michael Hogg.