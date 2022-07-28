Brackley boss Wilkin expects squad to ‘settle down’

Brackley Town's Callum Stead gets on the ball during the 1-1 draw in the pre-season friendly at AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Tuesday. Picture by Glenn Alcock

The Saints head to fellow Step 2 outfit Hemel Hempstead Town, who play in the Vanarama National League South, this weekend.

And boss Wilkin believes there is still room for two or three additions to his squad as he looks to finalise things ahead of the big National League North kick-off at home to Scarborough Athletic next Saturday (August 6).

“There’s one loan we are fairly close to getting sorted and you will probably see another two hopefully join us as well,” Wilkin said.

“We aren’t in bad shape. We have mixed it around and probably prolonged the period that we have kept trialists with us in this pre-season because we lost so many earlier in the summer.