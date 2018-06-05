Boss Williams happy with how his Ducks squad is shaping up ahead of new campaign

Aylesbury United boss Ben Williams is hoping to keep together the bulk of the squad that ended last season so impressively ahead of next term.

Initially appointed in December on a caretaker basis with the Ducks second-from-bottom in the East Division of the Southern League, Williams’ time in temporary charge started slowly but soon picked up around the turn of the year, earning him the full-time job.

Aylesbury won 13 of their 22 games since New Year’s Day to finish just outside the top half in 13th, and Williams is hoping to convert that momentum into a positive start when the new campaign rolls around in August.

The United manager is not looking to make wholesale changes over the summer with his focus instead on retaining players currently on the club’s books. “Most of my recruitment was done in January and February and all have agreed to return next season,” he said. “Providing they do I believe we only need to bring in one or two.

“If the season started tomorrow and we put out the team that finished the season at Hartley Wintney, I would be more than happy.”

While Williams is largely content with the current squad at his disposal, there is one area where he will be hoping to improve if United are to challenge for the play-offs.

“We probably need to strengthen our goalscoring,” he added. “I see that as a team issue rather than individual, and we did score more goals towards the end of the season so that needs to continue.”