Boss Wells explains Aylesbury United changes

The Ducks were 1-0 winners over Harlow Town on Saturday thanks to Tyriq Hunte’s early goal, that result coming after a 4-4 draw at Hertford Town the previous week.

Aylesbury go to Kidlington on Wednesday night to look to extend that unbeaten run, but in the meantime Wells has been explaining his decision to let some players leave the club, and to bring others in.

He told the club’s official website: “It's always hard to see players leave at this level, but I’ve said from the moment I came through the door I’d be honest with players.

"With the signing of Dan Stokoe, Ben Seaton now fully fit, and Mark Riddick warmly welcomed back to training on Thursday, those midfield spots have become very competitive. Coupled with Sonny and Jack Moriarty playing well it gives real competitiveness to the group. I’d like to thank Herbie Townsend and in particular Pierce McNamara for their efforts, and both have good futures ahead.

“I’d also like to thank Alfie Anderson. Initially it was a short-term deal with Beaconsfield but again Alfie has found himself out the squad and a lad of his age needs to play, so is looking for football elsewhere. The only other departure has been George Joyce. I liked George and was keen to see him stay, but sadly this one was out of my hands as Boreham Wood wished him to go to Hitchin and I had to respect that.

“There are still a couple of players to come in. We’ve signed Stephen Enow, an exciting young player who gives us more options out wide. And we also have a couple training with us, one of whom has come from higher levels.

"But I also appreciate with the changes made of late that continuity is important, so other than Stephen coming into the fold the squad remains the same.”

“I appreciate for fans sometimes changes can be unsettling, but the reality is we couldn't continue as we were and expect different outcomes. I'm hoping together we can all pull in the same direction and push this playing squad through some important fixtures in the next six weeks."

