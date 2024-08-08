Boss Tuttle keen on long-term success with Aylesbury​ United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Aylesbury United boss Dave Tuttle says he’d love to see football return to the town while he is in charge and that he is building a team with that in mind.

​Tuttle took over last season after the departure of Jack Wells, the Ducks eventually finishing six points clear of the relegation zone after winning six, drawing four and losing just five of the 15 games that Tuttle oversaw, earning 22 points and retaining the club’s step four status for another season.

Now, having rebuilt virtually the entire squad over the summer, Tuttle is keen to improve on that and mount a challenge for the play-off places rather than be hovering around the danger area.

He said: “Firstly, credit to Jack Wells, as it was largely his set of players that kept us up. They were all good players and willing to do what was asked and they did what they had to do to keep us in the division.

Aylesbury United in action against MK Dons in pre-season. Photo: Mike Snell.

"But we needed to change things to move us forward the way we want to so have brought in a lot of players who are a mix of fitter, younger and with more experience at step four.

"Obviously it will take time for that many players to gel but things are going well and our aim is now to be very much in upper mid-table area and maybe even pushing for a play-off place.”

Tuttle paid tribute to Ducks chairman Graham Read, with whom he has a strong working relationship.

He said: “Graham said to me that if I kept the club up then the job was mine moving forward and he kept his word, just as I’ll keep my word to stay and take the club forward if things go well.

Dave Tuttle (right) up against Everton's David Moyes during an FA Cup tie with Millwall in 2006.

"He’s been great towards me and the club – he doesn’t get involved in the playing side of things and does so much work behind the scenes, not least in the efforts to get us playing back in Aylesbury but also with the huge number of teams here when you take into account the junior section.”

The continued issue of ‘bringing the Ducks home’ remains at the forefront of people’s minds, some 18 years since the club lost their Buckingham Road home which remains derelict and boarded up.

Whilst a return there will likely never happen, it is hoped that plans for a new facility on the site of a former golf course in the town will still eventually come to fruition, thus ending an exile that has seen the Ducks play at numerous temporary homes, eventually settling in Chesham in 2017.

And with that in mind, Tuttle says he’d love to be part of that triumphant moment if and when it does finally happen.

He said: “We’re lucky in the sense that Chesham is a great venue for us – it’s a good ground and the pitch has been relaid again this summer.

"But of course it’s not the same as being in Aylesbury and it remains the aim to get us back there. We have a good group of 100-150 who come down to Chesham for each home game and full credit to them, but if we can get back to the town then those attendances will rocket as people come back to the club and if we can get a big club down there to open it up.

"We have a history of being there and we need to be back there again.

"I want to be with the chairman on the journey he’s on and I’m bringing in players who I think will want to be part of it too – potentially spending a few years here to establish a strong side and be among those who take Aylesbury ‘home’ again.”

Tuttle enjoyed a long career as a professional player with the likes of Tottenham, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace and managed in the second tier with Millwall before spells on the staff at Swindon Town and MK Dons. He then began managing in non-league with clubs including Bracknell, Henley Town and a four-year spell at AFC Aldermaston in Berkshire.

In terms of the prospects ahead, Tuttle reflected on the fact that the Ducks’ continued participation at step four shouldn’t be underestimated, and that ambitions need to be realistic when it’s considered what they are up against.

He said: “They’ve done remarkably well to remain at this level when you consider there are a lot of other local clubs, not least the likes of Aylesbury Vale Dynamoes, competing to attract players and also given the budgets some clubs have which we simply can’t compete with.

"But that’s the way football is now – society has changed and the desire to throw money at getting promotion is visible at all levels and the bigger budgets are at the top.

"But having a good spirit through the club can also count for a lot, as can being comfortable, so we’ll keep building with players we believe in, compete in every competition we are in and hopefully enjoy a great future.”