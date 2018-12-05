Bonham: Mid-table should be the ‘minimum’ for Aylesbury FC

Mid-table should be the ‘minimum’ expectation for Aylesbury FC this season, according to boss Paul Bonham.

Bonham, who assumed the position of first-team manager when Scott Reynolds departed in mid-table October, has experienced mixed fortunes during his six weeks at the helm.

Impressive wins over Peterborough Sports and Cambridge City have been offset by heavy defeats to Corby Town and Bromsgrove Sporting, but Saturday’s most recent victory at Yaxley moved them up to 15th in Division One Central of the Southern League, five points clear of the bottom two although they have played more games.

“We’ve definitely got enough to stay in this division, without a shadow of a doubt,” insisted Bonham when speaking to Sportsshots. “We’re working hard and the players are putting in the effort every week.

“You look at the individual players in the dressing room, they’re definitely good enough, and it’s starting to settle down now after bringing in a few new guys.

“We need to make them gel as a team but there’s more than enough to push on and we have high expectations.

“We want to push towards mid-table and that should be the minimum requirement. We’ve been speaking to other players for a couple of weeks but we want to give the guys here an opportunity to prove to us that they are good enough to play at this level.

“It’s difficult to attract people when results aren’t going for you but there’s a lot of positive things happening at the club and now we’ve just got to make sure that we put out a team every day that everyone can be proud of.”