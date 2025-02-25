​Big results in the ADL as season climax edges near

It was another busy week in the ADL.

​Another weekend of full league games in the ADL saw some huge results across the three Divisions

There was another win for Stoke Mandeville against a side hoping to reach second place. This time Elmhurst were seen off 5-0m Sean Coles with a hat-trick.

AVTT currently hold that 2nd place position after a 1-0 away win at AWAC; Anees Khan with the only goal. Wingrave beat Wendover 3-0, a missed penalty and heroics in the Wingrave goal from Carl Perrotett kept Wingrave in the game before Simon Heyes, Joe Wright (pen) and Calvino Magnocavallo scored.

In Division One it now looks like a three horse race. Leaders Oving beat Rivets Sports 4-1 to remain six points clear. Josh Dance. Ian Pearce, Pasquale Greco and Amir Jafri finding the net.

Stoke Mandeville Reserves sit second on goal difference after a 6-0 win over Aylesbury Royals. Aylesbury Hearts are third, but with a massively inferior goal difference as they beat Aylesbury FC 4-1. All four goals in the second half, Sina Kurdistani with a brace.

Aylesbury Hornets could only draw 1-1 with St Leonard's. Harry Woods equalised in the 85th minute for St Leonard's. Thame B and Haddenham drew 1-1 with Thame equalising with five minutes to go via Sam Hunn, three minutes after Kuran Kundhi put Haddenham ahead. Tring Athletic A and Chesham Youth drew 1-1.

In Division Two Plough Penguins made hard work of a 4-2 win over a battling Quainton, Brian Green with a hat-trick.

Oving Reserves ended Steeple & Ludgershall hopes of a top two finish with a 2-0 away win and another clean sheet, Jack Redwood and Rahat Islam scoring. Wendover Reserves are back in that chase with an impressive 4-1 win over AVD Warriors, Callum Thomas's two quick goals after Leon Westbrook and Harley Richardson scored.

A 4-1 win for Rivets Reserves over AVTT Reserves ended AV's three-game winning streak. Aylesbury Hornets Reserves won their first game since the end of November to move out of the bottom two with a 2-1 win over Chearsley, Cavann Enright and Aaron Hussain netting.

The final game of the day saw Great Missenden into the quarter-finals of the Presidents League Cup as they look for a Cup quadruple. A 3-0 win over AWFC keeps that alive.