Ben’s a happy man after his resurgent Ducks dispose of Egham

Aylesbury United manager Ben Williams had every reason to be ‘extremely happy’ after his side maintained their steady rise up the league table with a superb 4-0 home win over Egham Town.

Egham started the day two points above United in the East Division table but come full-time they were one behind as Jeanmal Prosper got the ball rolling on 23 minutes, quickly followed by Jack Wood’s close-range finish before Greg Williams made it 3-0 at half-time and Ben Seaton’s late fourth sealed the deal.

All smiles: Ben Williams. Picture: Sportsshots.org.uk

Aylesbury took a while to get going under Williams’ guidance, losing the first five games after his appointment in December, but six wins from the last 10 have lifted them from second-bottom to 15th, allying fears of being dragged into a relegation fight.

“I’m extremely happy,” Williams told Sportshots after Saturday’s win. “The football we played in the first-half was fantastic, I don’t think anyone would have lived with us with our movement and one-touch passing around the corners.

“To be 3-0 up at half-time is unheard for us this season but it’s been coming because we’ve played good football of late and a team has been due to concede a few goals against us.

“We’re keen to score first and when we do, we’re a match for anyone because the confidence just goes through the team and we step up a level.

“The first goal set the tone. I’m greedy and I think we could have scored more goals. Our final pass at times was sloppy but I’ll take 4-0!

“I don’t care where the goals come from. Everyone looks for a striker to score 20 or 30 goals a season but to win 4-0 and have four different scorers I’m extremely happy.

“I thought Ollie Hogg in midfield was fantastic, he ran the game first-half, and Ben Seaton was superb but it was a whole team performance. They were all fantastic.”

As well as scoring four, Saturday’s victory was also notable for the fact United kept a clean sheet at home for the first time since mid-October.

It took 20 minutes for the Ducks, and the game in general, to get going as Egham were an early match for the hosts, however once they fell behind on 23 minutes, there was only ever going to be one outcome.

Prosper was first to net, poking in from yards out after Horatio Hirst saw his attempt saved, before skipper Wood stole in at the far post to make it 2-0 four minutes later.

It was 3-0 by half-time through the precision of Williams, whose sublime curling shot found the top corner from 25 yards, and Seaton had the final say late on, converting at the second attempt 10 minutes from time.

Aylesbury have an excellent opportunity to make it three wins on the spin for the first time this season when they visit bottom club Arlesey, who’ve collected just nine points and one win so far.