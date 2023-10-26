ADL round-up

There is a mini battle at the top of the three Aylesbury & District League Divisions after almost two months of the season.

Stoke Mandeville look unstoppable as they routed previously undefeated AWFC 6-1, going 4-0 up at half time through Sean Coles, Jack Maddran, Dan O'Sullivan and Tommy Gibson before Tony O'Sullivan and Maddran's second.

Wingrave made it back to back wins as their up down season looks for consistency. A 5-2 win over Wendover moves them back to fourth place, George Morris and Calvino Magnocavallo with braces and Simon Heyes the other.

In Division One AWFC Reserves now lead the table after a 3-2 win over old rivals Stoke Mandeville Reserves, going 3-0 ahead via Kyle White, Brandon Jeffs and Jake Dann, Quinn Murray with a late brace off the bench.

Oving saw off Aylesbury Royals 3-2 to sit three points behind in third place, Harry Gollins scoring early before a Pat Hurst brace made it 3-1 before Royals grabbed their second.

In Division Two, newbies Aylesbury Hearts lead the table after a 6-2 away win at Thame C, four of the goals coming in the last 20 minutes. Rivets Sports Reserves finally got their first points beating Oving Development 3-2, even someone else scored other than Perry Rose (2) as Jack Almand also netted.

Wendover Reserves could have had a hatful had it not been for Wingrave Dev keeper Carl Perrotett but two second half goals from Will Davies-Hawes and Callum Thomas sealed a 2-0 win.

Alongside those sitting pretty at the top there was a cup upset as Division Two Aylesbury Hornets beat Premier Division Tring Athletic Zebas 4-2 on penalties after an entertaining 3-3 draw.

Going 1-0 ahead through Shawn Chakauya, Tring turned the game around to 1-2, before Tyler Hussey cleared the ball off the line then scored a brace to make it 3-2. Tring did equalise late on and there were no goals in extra time, Harry Morton the hero saving the first Tring penalty to help them to victory.

Great Missenden got back to their best to see off Elmhurst 5-1 in the other Thomas Field Shield Preliminary round tie. There were two goals for Graham Stephenson with Charlie Brooks, Danny Vegas and Jamie Speer the other scorers.

In the Sheffield Jackman Preliminary, Aylesbury FC defeated Steeple & Ludgershall 1-3, Matt Rennie with a brace, one a screamer,with Charlie Abrahams netting late on too. Last season’s finalists Potten End saw off St Leonard's 2-1 where despite going 2-0 down and a man down the losers did manage to grab a goal back.