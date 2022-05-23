Aylesbury's Under 7s football teams enjoy tournament

Just a few of Aylesbury Athletic's young players enjoying Sunday's tournament

Under 7s age group event saw Athletic joined by Haddenham Junior FC and the town’s other junior football clubs Aylesbury United and Aylesbury Vale Dynamos in a thrilling day that included lots of great goals, some superb saves and a few nail-biting penalty shootouts.

With several teams competing, the games were thick and fast and while all competitive, were mostly fairly even.

With each club providing several teams, this gave all the players an opportunity to take part in the day with lots of game time, providing a platform for players of all levels and abilities to enjoy the occasion.

Listening to their team talk

Richard Binks of Haddenham JFC said: “What a great day, our boys loved it. Thank you to everyone involved. There were great games and it was a joy to watch how the clubs have brought all these children on so much and how there are some lovely little players out there.”

After the league games the tournament moved into a knock-out phase the semi-finals pitted two of Aylesbury Athletic Junior FC sides against the two sides representing Aylesbury Vale Dynamos.

Each club ended with a side represented in the final and 3rd/4th place play-off. The play-off game went down to a penalty shootout after it had finished 1-1 and Athletic won 7-6 on penalties.

The final was contested between Athletic and Dynamos and after a very hard-fought game, the tournament hosts ran out winners with a 1-0 victory.

Steve Hill and Aaron Baker, Co-Chairmen of Aylesbury Athletic Junior FC commented: “We just want to say a huge thank and congratulations to all the players who played and with such great spirit.

"To the coaches for the great job, they do and the time they put in, as well as the parents and siblings for their support throughout the day and we hope to see them all again next year.”