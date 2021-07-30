Aylesbury's Ellen White scores twice, but Australia take Olympic quarter-final into extra time
Great Britain's women draw 2-2 after 90 minutes in Tokyo 2020
Aykesbury's super striker Ellen White kept Great Britain s Olympic hopes alive with two second-half goals against Australia in the quarter-finals of Tokyo 2020 this morning (Friday).
Great Britain went behind to an Allana's Kennedy goal in the 35th minute, before White worked her magic to get her side back into the game.
The Manchester City star hit Team GB's equaliser with a clinical header in the 57th minute, then put them ahead just eight minutes later at the Ibaraki Kashima Stadium , with her fifth goal of the tournament.
But there was agony for Great Britain in the 89th minute when Australia's Sam Kerr sent the game into extra time and potentially penalties.
She scored twice against Chile in Great Britain's 2-0 win and again in their 1-0 victory over Japan and was rested for their 1-1 draw with Canada in their final pool game.
With other quarter finals seeing Canada v Brazil, Sweden v Japan and Netherlands v USA, the semi-finals are on Monday, with the bronze medal match on Thursday and final on Friday.