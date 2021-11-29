Aylesbury's Ellen White scores for England on her 100th cap
Striker now just one goal away from equalling all-time scoring record
Aylesbury’s Ellen White celebrated her 100th cap for England by scoring against Austria on Saturday.
The only goal of the game ensured the Lionesses maintained their perfect start to qualification for the 2023 FIFA World Cup.
White’s 45th goal took England to their fifth win in Group D games - and she is now just one away from matching Kelly Smith’s all-time scoring record.
The Manchester City striker put them ahead in the 40th minute in tough, wintry conditions at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.
Speaking to ITV after Saturday’s success she said: “It’s come full circle, which is really strange from making my debut against Austria to making my 100th cap against Austria, but for me I just wanted the team to win.
“It was a really hard game but I am so proud of the team, the way we stuck in there, clean sheet and obviously the three points so I am really happy.
“I don’t like to talk about it (closing in on equalling Kelly Smith’s all-time record) but I am delighted to get on the scoresheet again.
“I’ve said before how much I love playing for England, scoring for England, so it’s an absolute dream for me so I’m really pleased.”
England’s other wins in qualifying so far have been against North Macedonia 8-0, Luxembourg 10-0, Northern Ireland 4-0 and Latvia 10-0 and they were due to play Latvia last night (Tuesday).
White, 32, a former pupil of The Grange, Aylesbury, made her international debut in 2010 and was joint top scorer in the 2019 world cup. She has also played for Great Britain in two Olympics.