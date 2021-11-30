Aylesbury's Ellen White is England's top all-time goal scorer after hat-trick in 20-0 win over Latvia
Super striker overtakes Kelly Smith's record with three goals in FIFA 2023 World Cup Group D qualifier
Aylesbury's Ellen White scored a hat-trick in the England women's record-breaking 20-0 victory over Latvia on Tuesday evening. She has now scored 48 goals since her debut against Austria in 2010 and has overtaken Kelly Smith as all-time top scorer.
White's winner on her 100th cap against Austria on Saturday took her total to 45, just one behind Smith. But her latest trio in the Lionesses' incredible victory makes it 48 goals in 101 caps over 11 years.
England have now won all six of their qualifiers so far without conceding a goal and netting 53. They lead Group D on 18 points, five ahead of Austria and Northern Ireland.
Speaking to ITV after the game about her record, White said: "I actually feel very emotional about it. It's been spoken about for a long time. I feel very proud.
"I feel really proud of the girls tonight, we've got some of the girls that have scored their first goal for England. The pride I feel for them. How much I love scoring for England so seeing them score - they're coming through now - so I feel really proud."
Asked if someone had told that school girl from Aylesbury she would be England's top goalscorer, what she would have said? White replied: "I'd say you're having a laugh, to be honest!
"It's incredible. I feel really lucky, I've had amazing support from my family, my friends, coaches, teammates and staff. But I'm not stopping here, I still want to keep going - I still want to score goals for England. I feel really proud."
The Manchester City striker also paid tribute to Kelly Smith, who held the previous record of 46 goals.
"I look up to her so much. It's been spoken about a lot, going above Kelly Smith and breaking this record.
"To me, she's a legend. I have so much love and respect for her. I feel very lucky to have played alongside her, I was her team-mate. She'll always be the best for me."
And the next target? "I just want to play well, be selected and help the team do whatever we can to make the crowd and make England proud," added White. "We'll just try and enjoy it."