Aylesbury's Ellen White goals set up Olympic quarter-final with Australia

Aylesbury's Ellen White celebrates scoring against Japan (Picture Getty Images)

Great Britain s women's football team will play Australia tomorrow (Friday, July 30) in the quarter-finals of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. The game kicks off at 10am (1800 in Japan who are eight hours ahead) in the Ibaraki Kashima Stadium.

Goals from Aylesbury’s Ellen White in the pool games secured Team GB's women a place in the knock-out stages of competition.

She scored both goals in Team GB’s opening 2-0 victory against Chile last Wednesday and was again the only scorer in their 1-0 win against the hosts Japan on Saturday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Manchester City striker again showed her incredibly sharp penalty-box instincts, with a powerful header from Lucy Bronze’s cross with just 15 minutes to go.

The six points to top Group E had already guaranteed Great Britain a place in the quarter-finals even before Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Canada at the Ibaraki Kashima Stadium.

Canada scored in the 55th minute and then Team GB benefited from an 85th-minute own goal.

Should Great Britain be successful in their quarter-final against Australia, the semis are on Monday with the bronze medal match on Thursday and final on Friday (August 6).