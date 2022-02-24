Aylesbury's Ellen White goal helps England women lift Arnold Clark Cup

Aylesbury's Ellen White lines up with the England women's football team for the national anthems at their game against Spain earlier in the week (Picture Harriet Lander / Getty Images)

Aylesbury’s Ellen White scored England's opening goal against Germany on Wednesday evening, helping them to celebrate victory in the final game of the Arnold Clark Cup.

England lifted the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup after clinching their first ever home win over Germany 3-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers' Molineux ground.

The competition, played as a round-robin, was against three of the other top ranked FIFA nations in women's football - Canada, Spain and Germany.

White is England’s all-time leading goalscorer, but had yet to find the net in the tournament in the country's earlier games. She put that right in the 15th minute to give England the lead, but Germany levelled from a free-kick just before half time.

Millie Bright and Fran Kirby then struck in the 84th and 94th minutes to give England the win they needed to go top of the table, overtaking Spain who had beaten Canada 1-0 in the afternoon.

Manager Sarina Wiegman’s side finished the Arnold Clark Cup unbeaten, with a win and two draws, great preparation for this summer’s home UEFA European Championships.

The Lionesses kicked off last Thursday with a 1-1 draw against Canada, Millie Bright opening the scoring after 22 minutes for England to lead at half time.

White’s Manchester City team mate Janine Beckie equalised early in the second half at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium.

Then on Sunday afternoon England’s encounter with Spain - considered one of the favourites to win the Euros - ended goalless at Norwich City’s Carrow Road ground.

Although Spain dominated possession, England had their chances, including one for White which was denied by a last-ditch tackle.