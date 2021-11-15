Aylesbury Vale Dynamos youth section weekend results round-up

.

The U17's team played only their third game of the season but were soundly beaten by Berkhamsted Raiders 5-1.

The U16's lost their unbeaten start to the campaign, losing 3-1 to a decent Burnham Juniors team. The solitary goal coming from Adam Soley.

James Moore's U15's Dynamos remain without a point as they were unlucky, losing 3-2 to Marlow Youth who are 2nd in the table. A win will surely arrive soon...!

U15's Youth team made it three wins on the bounce with a 2-1 win over Chalfont Saints. Goals from Kailen and Eduard secured the points with assists from Rohan and Max C.

Andy Collins U15's Colts caused an upset in the League cup as they won on penalties against Maidenhead from the Division above them. They won with their seventh penalty in a tense shootout.

The U14's Dynamos lost their first points of the season with a 1-1 draw against Slough Town. The U14's Colts managed a win in a feisty encounter with Penn & Tylers Green, ending up comfortable winners 4-1.

Making a very impressive eight wins from eight games in the League, U13's Athletic are naturally top of the table and notched a good 3-0 win against Flackwell on Sunday. Coincidentally the U13's Youth also played a Flackwell team in the League cup and ran out 6-2 winners and are now in the draw for the 3rd round. Manager Phil Granville was pleased with the team's performance.

The U13's Dynamos however came unstuck, losing 5-1 at home to Maidenhead in Division 1.

Finally in this age group the U13's Colts, went of the League Cup on penalties to Totteridge FC after drawing 2-2 in normal time.

U12's Youth were back to winning ways, defeating Chesham Utd 7-2 in their game. A great hat-trick from Charlie P and a brace from Charlie C, also Gordon and Noah getting a goal each in an emphatic victory.

The U12's Colts were back in action and Manager, Mark Page, could not fault his teams effort in a cracking 3-3 draw with Chinnor Kites. Last but not least, the U12's Athletic team have found form with another victory, winning 3-0 against Downley Dynamos, who were one of the better teams in the division, making this a great result for Dynamos.

The U11's Dynamos are finding their feet in the U11's now and got a well deserved victory, winning 3-1 away at Holmer Green. Manager Graham Goulding commented that this was their best game this season as the lads played some great football.

The U11's Youth however could not get a victory as they lost 2-0 away at Penn Rangers.