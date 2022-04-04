Aylesbury Vale Dynamos youth section round-up

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos round-up

The U16's team were unlucky not to get anything from their match at Downley Dynamos. They lost out 2-1 in a tight match. Matt Holland scoring the only goal for Dynamos.

The U15's Colts suffered a heavy loss against the expected champions, Totteridge, losing 7-1 away from home.

The U14's Dynamos won again, this time winning 3-1 away at mid-table Prestwood Panthers. Harry, Finn and Levi with the goals to secure another win, and still unbeaten.

Another good performance from U14 Youth at home to Prestwood on Sunday saw their best performance of the season being rewarded by 4-0 victory. Alfie opened the scoring with a 25 plus yards lob, the ever hard-working Taylor scoring again up and Ollie grabbing two meant the home win was never in jeopardy. So many solid displays by so many players and the passing was quick and impressive.

The U13's Athletic team are also still unbeaten and won their semi final League Cup match away at Ickenham by a single goal 1-0 win. The goal was scored by Ben Kelloway with 25 yard screamer sending them to the final where they meet Downley Dynamos on the 15th May.

The U13's Dynamos narrowly lost their league match 2-1 against, coincidentally, Downley Dynamos in a close match.

The U13's Youth team lost out 6-2 against a decent Totteridge FC.

The U13's Colts however managed a strong 4-0 win against Downley Dynamos. The goals coming from Adam, Frankie, Harrison B and Humza.

The U12's Athletic team had two matches at the weekend to catch up after Covid put pay to some games. They lost on Saturday 2-1 to Aylesbury Utd which is a huge improvement from the match earlier in the season where they lost 8-0.

Manager, Nathan Poole, used the full squad to ensure all got game time in their second match where they lost 4-2 to Beaconsfield. The team have progressed well this season.

The U11's Dynamos lost their last game of the season, 2-0, to Marlow with their keeper playing excellently making a number of good saves.

The U11's Youth had a great win with a 6-0 victory over Risborough Rangers.

Chris Whetter's U11's Colts managed a great 2-2 draw against local rivals, Aylesbury United. The two goals scored by Himank and Ben.

U7's Dynamos hosted Aylesbury United at Haywoods Way on Sunday morning. Dynamos ended up winning three matches and drew one. The kids played the best they have this season and are getting better and better each week. There were some very proud coaches and parents watching the game on Sunday. We are very excited for next season and seeing what this spirited and enthusiastic team can do. Goals from Rayan Kiarie, Andre Chahul, Trey Cummings, Sebastian Madej, Jamie Jennings, Christopher Sebastian and Harvey Forrester.