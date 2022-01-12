Aylesbury Vale Dynamos young teams start 2022 at top of the table

.

Some youth games survived the weather in the first weekend back after the Christmas break, writes Iain Willcocks.

A below strength U17s team lost 5-2 to Beaconsfield Town Youth at Bedgrove Park.

The U16s had a below-par performance as they lost 5-3 to Risborough Rangers in the league. Adam Soley scored two goals and Owen Broughton with the other. Next week sees both teams play again in the League Cup.

The U15s Dynamos struggled with Penn & Tylers Green, losing out 5-1 in the end. However, the U15s Youth came out on top, winning 4-0 against Aston Clinton Colts Racers in Division 4, meaning they remain in top position in the league on 19 points from nine games.

In Division 5, top team Chesham United Titans defeated the U15s Colts team in a close encounter, losing out 2-0 away from home.

U14s Dynamos went into their match in top spot and played second placed Ruislip Rangers at Haywood Way, coming out 2-0 winners and strengthening their hold on the League. They are now unbeaten in eight league games.

Rob Judge’s U14s Youth also won 2-0 in their cup tie against another Ruislip Rangers team and progressed to the 4th round.

The U14s Colts team were on the end of a 6-3 defeat at home to a decent Harefield United team, leaving them mid-table.

The U13s Dynamos played away at Beaconsfield Town Youth on Sunday but were beaten soundly, 5-1.

The U13s Youth team had progressed to the 3rd round of the League Cup but came up against one of top teams in Division 1. Despite a valiant effort, they were beaten 14-3 in the end and exit the cup.

In Division 4, Mikey Smith’s U13s Colts team cemented their place at the top of the table defeating bottom team 7-1 at the club. Goals from Frankie(2), Kain(2), Humza(2) and Alex securing the victory. A great result and they are looking at promotion if they keep this form up.

The U12s Athletic team won a tight match, 3-2, away at Wendover Juniors to continue their recent run.

Graham Goulding’s U11s Dynamos got a well deserved win away at Crendon Corinthians. The team have been playing well and got a 4-3 victory to kick start their new year.