​Aylesbury Vale Dynamos part ways with boss Batchelor

​Aylesbury Vale Dynamos have parted ways with first team manager Paul Batchelor.

​Dynamos currently sit 15th in the SSML Premier Division with four wins so far, their season having been hampered by injuries so far.

A club statement read: “Batch joined us in the 23/24 season and gave the club a fresh perspective on our youth pathway and shared our ethos of bleeding young home grown players into the 23s and first team giving a selection of them first team debuts.

“A season ravaged by injury has seen a lot of the young players have to step up, and unfortunately league results haven’t always gone our way.

"This has been a very difficult decision for the club to make. Batch has become a well respected friend to the committee and someone we have the utmost respect for.

“We wish him every success moving forward on his football management journey and we thank him for the past three seasons for all he has done for the club.”