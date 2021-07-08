Aylesbury Vale Dynamos 'invite only' junior tournament proves a great success

Team talk for the Under 15s Dynamos

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos FC held their first ever ‘invite only’ tournament over the last couple of weekends, writes Iain Willcocks.

This was to give our youth players some extra football at the end of another disrupted season and all club pitches were used with the tea bar and social bar open for business (covid rules applied!).

Most age groups played in a small league and a final and all matches were held at Haywood Way in what was a very successful tournament.

Under 7s in action

They were lucky with the weather throughout as well as the expected downpours didn’t materialise.

The U7s kicked off the event with some fantastic football on show. Tring Tornadoes winning on the day with Dynamos runners-up. Dynamos manager, Toby O’Callaghan was full of praise for the Dynamos committee running an event like this.

U9s had three teams in their tournament of eight and Dynamos’ Yellow team were successful defeating a decent St Johns team in the final.

In the U10s Haddenham were victorious in a hotly contested final against Dynamos Youth team.

Under 12s Dynamos all smiles after winning on penalties

The U11s Dynamos event saw St Johns win the title and Explorers (from Heathrow direction) runners-up.

U11s Athletic beat Thame in the league section, but didn’t progress to the final. Thame still managed to win the group and then defeated Wendover in the final.

The U12s Dynamos team, managed by Paul Driscoll, won their tournament defeating a tough Burnham team on penalties in the final. The U12s Youth team were unlucky to lose the final in their competition with Risborough Rangers taking the title.

Woody’s U13s Dynamos started slowly, but progressed well throughout the competition and defeated Prestwood in the final. All matches were very tight in the league stages.

Under 9s celebrate scoring

U13s Youth were also unlucky as they progressed to the final well, only to lose 7-6 on penalties.

U13s Athletic team played on Sunday morning and despite some good football failed to make the final. The eventual winners were Ickenham.

Explorers were the best team on the day in the U14s Youth section defeating Wendover Youth in the final.

U15s Dynamos lost their final 1-0 to a decent Penn & Tylers Green team on the first Saturday of the tournament. The U15s Youth team came third in their group on Saturday.

Rio Palumbo makes a great save for the Under 10s

Dynamos are now signing up players for the new 21-22 season and most age groups will be accepting some new players. If you are interested in joining, please email: [email protected]

Under 7s action