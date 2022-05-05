Aylesbury Vale Dynamos' Development team are league champions in first season

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos Development team celebrate winning the league in their first ever season Picture by Iain Willcocks

Their Development team are champions of Suburban League - Central Division 1.

The young Dynamos side came from 1-0 down to seal a 2-1 win over the leaders Harrow Borough Under 23s, leapfrogging them to take the title.

Marcus Rivers scored the equaliser for the Haywood Way side in the 40th minute and then Prince Nimoh netted Dynamos’ second soon after half time to set up an exciting finish to the game, which was crucial to both sides.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Going into their last two matches, Dynamos Development were third in the division.

They beat AFC Hayes Reserves 2-0 last Tuesday evening, with goals by Terry Griffiths and Marcus Rivers within two minutes of each other, just before the hour mark, to set up the weekend’s thrilling ‘winner takes all’ encounter.

This was a fantastic achievement in their first ever season.

Dynamos Development finished on 48 points from their 22 games, with Harrow finishing as runners-up, three points behind on 45.

The management team of Michael East, Damian Eatwell and David Percival, who have been working with the players, had the frustration of consistency in the side.

Rarely have they been able to put the same team out, as they have supported the club’s first team in their Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division fixtures.

The link between the two has ensured players had access to that level of football, with a number of the youngsters starting in the Development team and have since progressed to be first team starters – exactly how the committee envisaged this team working.

After just one season the league title success is a credit to the Development Management Team and after all the effort over the past few months Dynamos fully deserved to enjoy their league win.

The club’s first team completed their season the previous weekend, finishing in 14th position in their league with 43 points from 38 games, including 12 wins, seven draws and 19 defeats.