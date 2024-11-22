​Aylesbury Vale Dynamos boss has sights set on a play-off challenge

Paul Batchelor is keen to push on into the top five as soon as possible. Photo: AVDFC.

​Aylesbury Vale Dynamos boss Paul Batchelor says there is a three-year plan in action to get the club back to step four of the non-league pyramid – but that he’d happily achieve that aim earlier.

Batchelor took over before the start of last season, guiding Dynamos to an 11th place finish in the 20-team Spartan South Midlands Premier Division.

At the time of writing, after 12 games of the current campaign, the club sits in exactly the same position and nine points off the play-off places, although it’s an 18-team league this year and they have games in hand on the sides above them.

And it’s in that top five that Batchelor would like to see his team, particularly around the Christmas/New Year period ahead of a potential push in the second-half of the season.

He said: “We’d obviously like to be in a higher position than we are and even though we have games in hand, I’d much rather have the points on the board.

"I’d like us to be around the play-off places around Christmas time, that’s the target, and then to be very much in them come the end of the season.

"When I came in last season we put together a three-year plan to try and get promoted. It was tricky from the off because I inherited a squad of only around seven players, and there were some long-term injuries too, so we had to build and grow and put an onus on developing local young talent, which is something we are still doing more and more.

“This year, if we can get closer to the play-offs then that will be progress from last season which is always what you want at any club – to be making progress on and off the pitch from the previous campaign.

“So if we can get in the play-offs that would be amazing, but next year it’s a more serious aim.”

Batchelor believes that the jump from step five to step four would be a big one, but, hypothetically speaking, should his team make that jump they would hold their own.

He said: “I was with Aylesbury United for a few years as a coach before coming here so I know the level and I thought this year it would be a case of Real Bedford and Berkhamsted running away with it and a lottery for the rest.

"In the end, so far it’s been very competitive throughout and there are teams struggling who you probably wouldn’t have thought would struggle. I think if we did get promoted this year, we’d hold our own in that league next season.

"You’d always have to recruit new players of course but if a group takes us up, I’d want to give them a chance at the higher level.

"The majority of our squad are aged 22 or younger so hitting their prime years as footballers. If we can keep them together and keep the core, then we can see them grow together as much as possible.

"Of course other clubs will want to take your best players, that’s football, but we are keen to create a culture and environment which will mean players will want to stay here.”

Batchelor says the player pool available to Dynamos is a very good one, but competing with other clubs in the area can sometimes be a challenge.

"There are a phenomenal amount of good players in Aylesbury and the surrounding areas,” he said.

"But the majority of clubs around here are either at a higher level or have bigger budgets. Players will often go for more money and you can never blame them for that, but we want to create the environment here where there are no egos, everyone gets on, and where young players with the right attitude can learn, develop and stick around together.

"Players play better when they’re enjoying the environment in which they’re in. Players talk, and atmospheres can develop if things get toxic for whatever reason which can happen at some clubs, so it’s something we try and avoid.”

With Dynamos being the only club situated in Aylesbury given United’s continued exile in Chesham, Batchelor is keen to see his club take advantage of that long-standing situation where they can.

He said: “It’s tricky here. Both clubs have thriving junior setups but as with all football, the challenge is to draw fans away from the local pro clubs like Wycombe and MK Dons, especially if they’re doing well.

"United being in Chesham is a barrier for the hardcore fans and local people, so it’s of benefit to us being in the town and if we do go up it will hopefully bring more people in as success brings crowds.

"We’d love to have an ‘Aylesbury derby’ in the league as we always look forward to them in the County Cups if they happen, but otherwise I’m all for the rivalry – the town is growing with the numerous housing developments so it’s a great challenge to strive to be the best club and to attract new fans.

"The crowds are always good for friendlies between the sides so it shows the appetite for the game in the town.”

For now, the league season will continue into the tough winter months with Batchelor keen to emerge the other side with a strong sniff of a top five spot.

He added: “There are no easy games in our league and we have fixtures on paper in which I’d expect to be competitive. If we can pick up points between now and Christmas I don’t see why we can’t be close to the top five.

"All the winter call-offs and injuries are incoming so the squad needs to stay competitive and I’m all for improving it if we can do so within the budget, so we’ll see how things go.

"The play-offs returning to step five have made the season more exciting again and I’d say ten or 12 clubs in our league have a chance, which will make the second half of the season really intriguing.”​