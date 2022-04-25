Aylesbury Vale beat Vikings Reserves to secure ADL Division Two title

ADL Division Two champions Aylesbury Vale

Aylesbury Vale saw off Aylesbury Vikings Reserves 0-3, having been the stand-out team with their games in hand.

A depleted Vikings couldn't make the final steps as Ray Lee-Longs early double and a late Matt Winchcombe stunning own goal sealed the win and joy finally for Vale.

The chase for second goes to the wire though as second-place Oving went down 2-0 to Ludgershall Reserves, with Nathan Boyden and Luis Silva scoring.

Stone United beat Thame B 1-3 and now they will need to win both their last games, one being away at Oving this Saturday to leapfrog their rivals.

St Leonard's finished a respectable sixth in the table in their debut season.

Louis Brandon and Ricky Maguire goals helped them to a 2-1 away win at Prestwood Reserves, who have been in free fall with one win in 2022 compared to nine of their first 14.

AFC Berryfield’s last ever game ended in disappointment as they went down 7-0 away to Wingrave Development.

In Division One it seems no one wants to take third place.

Despite dropping points, Elmhurst have it in their hands – even though they only managed a 3-3 draw and share of the points with Haddenham United.

Joshua Kidby, with a brace and Jacob Hyde were the scorers for United.

Elmhurst face Tetsworth Reserves twice this week and then travel to AVD Sports, who will need to beat them to have any chance of third.

Rivets Sports beat Stoke Mandevllle 3-1 to keep up their hopes, they will hope their nine-game unbeaten run continues in their final game this Saturday.

Finally the ADL has three sides in the semi finals of the West Herts & Aylesbury Cup.

Great Missenden beat Rio Rovers 8-0 and they will face Wendover who were given a bye.