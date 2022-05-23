Aylesbury United Under 15s Juniors celebrate cup win

Aylesbury United Under 15s Juniors celebrate winning the league cup

They won the Wycombe and South Bucks Minor Football League Cup for the first time, in a thrilling penalty-shoot out.

The Ducks’ side beat Marlow Youth 6-5 on penalties.

Aylesbury United Juniors also have a chance of doing the double, for the first time in their history.

They have finished their fixtures top of Division 1, with 46 points from their 18 games. Their impressive total includes just two defeats and one draw.

But it all depends on results around them.

Cookham Dean Youth, who are currently in the runners-up spot, still have one game to play. They are three points behind on 43, also with just two defeats and a draw after 17 games.