Aylesbury United supporters walking to Dunstable game - for charity and highlight club's 15 years playing outside the town

Supporters will walk more than 15 miles to Dunstable to see Ducks' game on Saturday (Picture by Mike Snell)

A group of Aylesbury United supporters will walk to Dunstable on Saturday to raise money for the club’s charity partner, the Cancer Care & Haematology Fund (CCHF) at Stoke Mandeville Hospital - and to highlight the club’s 15 years outside the town it represents.

The sponsored walk of more than 15 miles from the club’s former Buckingham Road stadium in Aylesbury to Creasey Park stadium in Dunstable will take place ahead of the team’s Pitching In Southern League Division One Central match against AFC Dunstable that afternoon.

The club was evicted from Buckingham Road in 2006, and have been forced to play home matches outside the town for the past 15 years.

Andy Martin, director at Aylesbury United and chair of walk organisers 21st Century Ducks said: “It’s amazing that after 15 years of Aylesbury United playing first team home games outside the town the club is still going.

“This is testament to our fantastic fans and the hard-working volunteers behind the scenes.

“Walking to Dunstable not only helps raise awareness of our continued homelessness and the #BringTheDucksHome campaign, but also will hopefully raise a significant amount of money for our charity partner, which is such a worthy cause.”

Richard Lloyd, leader of Aylesbury Town Council who’ll be participating in the walk, said: “Aylesbury Town Council is actively working with the club and other parties on a proposal to secure land for a Community Stadium, but it is a lengthy process and at present there’s nothing concrete.

“The Town Council not only wants to help Aylesbury United return to the town where they belong, but also wants to see grassroots facilities improved across the town for the benefit of all residents.”

The club are very grateful to Aylesbury Town Council for their support in trying to help them return to playing home games in Aylesbury.

Last season’s sponsored walk raised more than £1,000.