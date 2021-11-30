Aylesbury United share fundraising efforts with charity partner Ducklings Trust

Alan Sherwell, director Aylesbury United; Andy Martin, chair 21st Century Ducks and director Aylesbury United; Martin Deas, chairman of The Ducklings Trust

Aylesbury United have presented the money raised by supporters over the past two seasons to the club’s charity partner, the Ducklings Trust.

The club handed a cheque for £1,398.76 to the charity, which raises money for equipment and to help improve the environment in the maternity units at Stoke Mandeville and High

Wycombe hospitals, at a presentation on Sunday (28 November).

Each season the club selects a local charity as its charity partner, and partnered with The Ducklings Trust during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, which were both curtailed by the

Covid-19 pandemic.

Andy Martin, chairman of 21st Century Ducks, the Aylesbury United Supporters’ Trust, and a club director, said: “We’re delighted to finally be able to present the charity with the money

donated by our supporters, and hope it contributes to their goal of raising enough for a state of the art birthing pool facility.”

The bulk of the money was raised by supporters through a sponsored walk in October 2020 from the club’s former home in Aylesbury, Buckingham Road, to The Meadow in Chesham,