Aylesbury United round off season with awards presentations

Supporters' Player of the Season, captain Jack Wood celebrating victory with the team earlier this year Picture by Mike Snell

He received the Alan Griffiths memorial trophy from manager Ben Williams at the club’s ceremony at Rivets Sports and Social Club in Aylesbury on Friday night.

In his first complete season for the club, he made 40 appearances, scoring twice.

Jack Wood was named Supporters’ Player of the Season for the sixth time – an astonishing 17th award in his 12 years at the club.

In October he made his 500th appearance for the Ducks and moved into second place in the club’s all-time appearance list.

Archie Davis won his second consecutive Manager’s Player of the Year award for his performances in goal this season.

Pierce McNamara was awarded the Gary Hawksworth Memorial Trophy for Most Improved Player – his second prize in as many weeks, having already scooped the Academy Player of the Year award for Academy23.

Ben Seaton was presented with the club’s inaugural Goal of the Season award for his astonishing strike against Kempston Rovers in April.

Jamie Rudd was handed his prize for the April Player of the Month award, as voted for by fans.

The Club Person of the Year trophy was given to Paul Snell for his work on the programme, website, social media and behind the video camera.

The management team of Ben Williams, Mike Hogg and Paul Batchelor will continue to lead the Ducks in 2022-23.

Williams is now the club’s third longest-serving manager in terms of games managed, having been in charge 167 times since taking over as permanent boss in January 2018.

Chairman Graham Read said: “We’re very pleased that Ben, Mike and Paul have decided to carry on in charge of the first team.

“Their attitude and approach toward our team’s football, how we play, and their expectations of the players, are aligned with the philosophy that extends throughout the club.”

Manager Ben Williams said: “We’ve got a really good group of players, and our preparations for next season are already underway.

"The three of us are hungry to kick on after some strong performances at the end of the season, and we’d like to thank all the Ducks fans who supported us and the team during the tough period earlier this year.”

Aylesbury United will play in the Pitching In Southern League Division One Central in 2022-23, following the publication of next season’s league allocation.

It will be the Ducks’ ninth season in the division.

There will be five new opponents for us next season – Biggleswade Town (relegated from the Southern League Premier Central), Cirencester Town and Highworth Town (both transferred from Southern League Division One South), Hadley (promoted from the Spartan Premier League), and Walthamstow (promoted from the Essex Senior League).

Leaving the division alongside the promoted and relegated clubs are St Neots Town, who have been moved to the Northern Premier League Midlands.