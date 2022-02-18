Aylesbury United players giving everything to turn season's fortunes around

Ezra Anthonio-Forde Aylesbury United scored for Ducks at Ware (Picture by Mike Snell)

Aylesbury United are well on the way to ‘getting their mojo back’ after their run of defeats stretched to ten games at fifth-placed Ware on Saturday.

And after showing they can create plenty of chances in their latest 5-2 loss, the signs are hopeful for manager Ben Williams and his side to turn things around.

“We are on a terrible run at the moment, but we don’t feel in the group that our results are reflecting the performances,” said the Ducks boss.

Tyrone Lewthwaite scoring his first goal for the Ducks

“We are conceding easy and sloppy goals and have lost quite a few of our goal scorers so we are not scoring as many from our chances.

“The players are giving everything, running harder and trying to put things right.

“We are getting a few players back from injury and we are seeing signs of starting to get our mojo back.”

Isolating with Covid, Williams missed Saturday’s game but after starting poorly and conceding three early goals they played some excellent football with a number of chances - so much so that Ware’s goalkeeper was their man of the match.

Risborough Rangers captain Joel Read receiving December’s Team of the Month and Respect award from SSML official John Chidley

Tyrone Lewthwaite and Ezra Anthonio-Forde were Ducks’ scorers.

“A lot of games we have been chasing an equaliser and have been hit on the break, so the scoreline has been flattering to the other teams,” Williams explained.

“We know we are not far off. We are thankful that we had such a good start to the season, but football goes like that sometimes, having ups and downs, and now almost being dragged into a relegation fight.

“But we are determined that we are going to turn it around.

James Weatherill makes a save for Dynamos, with Kyle Lincoln defending

“There are ten games left and we need to win as many of those as possible and we know when we are on it we can compete with anyone.”

Their next chance comes this weekend at 12th-placed St Neots , with Ducks three places and just three points below in the Southern League Division One Central table.

“They beat us earlier in the season with some fantastic football so we know it’s going to be a tough six-pointer but we will take the positives from our last second-half into this week.”

Risborough Rangers drew Saturday’s game with fourth-placed Hadley 0-0, having played most of the second half with ten men after Sean Coles was sent off for a foul.

New Salamis have taken over at the top of the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division, just a point ahead of Rangers who have two games in hand.

Rangers are at home on Saturday in the league against Harefield United, who are in 13th spot.

Then on Tuesday Rangers are away at Long Crendon in the Gladwish Challenge Trophy (3rd round) at Oxford City FC.

And after completing 2021 unbeaten in the league on their way to a run of 52 games without defeat, the club were presented with the Spartan South Midlands League Team of the Month and the Respect awards for December.

Maintaining their good form, Aylesbury Vale Dynamos drew 1-1 with Harefield United at the weekend, following their 1-0 midweek defeat by Leighton Town.

Harefield had scored against the run of play to lead at half time, but Dynamos, who are a couple of places above in the table in 11th, levelled early in the second half.

Dave Brown was fouled 25 yards out and Jake Baldwin hit a trademark free kick into the box. Jack Hodgins reacted quickest and headed home.

Against third-placed Leighton, Dynamos conceded in the 78th minute with a lob over the keeper.

AVD were due to entertain 12th-placed Milton Keynes Irish on Tuesday in the Dudley Latham Memorial (Premier Division) Cup but this has now been rearranged for March 1. On Saturday are back at the Greenfleets Stadium hosting Broadfields United, who are currently 15th.

Next Tuesday evening Tring Athletic, who are down in 18th spot, will be Dynamos’ hosts.

Dynamos U18s Floodlit team were back to winning ways with a strong 6-1 win away at AFC Dunstable.