Aylesbury United have announced that manager Jack Wells has left the club.

Jack Wells has left his role at Aylesbury United.

Wells was in charge of the Ducks for nearly 15 months, helping guide them to safety in the SPL Division One Central last season.

This campaign, however, had seen his side struggle to gain any consistent form and with them hovering just above the relegation zone, a 4-2 defeat at fellow strugglers Barton Rovers on Saturday proving to be his last game.

The club issued a statement confirming his departure prior to Tuesday’s draw with bottom-of-the-table Kempston Rovers, although Wells issued a statement saying he was due to resign from the role anyway after that match, irrespective of the result.

The club statement read: “We can confirm the club has parted company with manager Jack Wells with immediate effect.

“We’d like to thank Jack and his team for the hard work, commitment and passion for the club they have put in over the past year. We wish them all the best in the future.

“We will now begin the search for a new manager. The former Tottenham Hotspur, Sheffield United, and Millwall player David Tuttle has agreed to take over as caretaker and will lead the team in the interim.”

Wells said in his statement on social media that he was sad his time at then club had come to an end.

He said: "To the chairman and board, I must thank you for the huge honour of letting me manager here, I’m sure my tenure will split opinions among many, but I only ever had the best interests of the club at heart and I’m genuinely grateful for the support.