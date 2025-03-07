Aylesbury United offer free entry to Community Day match

Aylesbury are enjoying a good season in the SPL Division One Central.

Aylesbury United’s annual Community Day will take place on Saturday, March 22, when they welcome Kidlington FC to The Meadow for their Pitching In Southern League Division One Central match.

The match, at the home of Chesham FC, will take place on Non-League Day and there will be free entry for those who complete the registration form on the club’s website by midnight on 18 March 2025.

The gate will open at 1.30pm and the match will kick off at 3pm. There will be some family fun and child friendly activities within the ground before kick-off and at half time.

The Community Day was first proposed by supporters’ trust 21st Century Ducks (21CD) as a way of strengthening the club’s position within the community, and encouraging the growing population of the town to support the club, even when the men’s first team continues to play outside Aylesbury. Its popularity has grown over the past two seasons, and the hope is to exceed that in March.

Andy Martin, Chair of 21CD and director at Aylesbury United, said: “Last season we attracted almost 500 supporters to our Community Day, and as it falls on Non-League Day with no competition from Premier League or Championship matches, it’d be fantastic if we could beat that number this season to reach our biggest home attendance for many years.”

The Ducks currently sit in eighth place in the league (as of March 7) and are aiming for a top half finish which would be their strongest in more than a decade.

The club couldn't offer free entry to the game without the generous support of the local businesses who sponsor the Community Day: Xpress Labels (Aylesbury United FC Community Partner); Aylesbury Express Freight; Aylesbury Town Council; Be Healthy Bucks; Enhanced Technology; Horwood & James Solicitors; Laura McG Photography; Mediaport Solutions; Mobile People Powered Logistics; Oliver Lacey; Robert Day & Company; Safeclean; SalesMade; Sales Geek; The Clare Foundation; and WestCross Environmental Services.