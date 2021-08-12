Aylesbury United manager Ben Williams knows Didcot opener will be a tough game

Aylesbury United manager Ben Williams

With an FA Cup win under their belts, Aylesbury United manager Ben Williams said his squad are looking forward to their first league game on Saturday.

“We had a very good pre-season with quite a few competitive games and some harder ones as well. I’ve been very pleased.

“There’s been some good football and everyone’s had plenty of game time,” he said.

“Fairford Town in the cup on Saturday were a well-organised team but we saw them off 2-0. It was quite a slow game, probably due to the weather and time of year but we’re through to the next round.”

Ducks are keen to welcome their first opponents in the Southern League Division One Central, Didcot Town before a trip to Kidlington next Wednesday evening.

“Didcot are always a very tough team to play against,” said the United boss.

“They are very well organised too and will be a test for us on Saturday but one we are looking forward to after such a long time without games.”

And it has been a long time without the supporters too.

“ It was great to have the fans back for the cup game on Saturday,” said Williams.

“And we hope they’ll be there for our league game as well.”

There will be plenty of familiar faces for them to watch, as all of last season’s squad have re-signed.

The manager has also added four or five new signings as he realises he will need a bigger squad than usual this year.

“With everything that’s happened, we need enough players to cover isolation and injuries, as well as stag dos, weddings and holidays as we come out of the pandemic and life hopefully gets more back to normal.

“But everyone will get plenty of chances to play,” he added.

And Williams has some simple hopes for Ducks this season.

“I’ve got a squad of 24, so I’d like to keep everybody fit, complete the season this time and be somewhere around the play-offs, as we would have been in the last two seasons when they were curtailed,” he said.

“First of all we want to make sure of staying up in Step 4 of course, but would definitely like to have something to play for at the back end of the season.