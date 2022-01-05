Aylesbury United hosting Welwyn Garden City and Waltham Abbey

New Year's Day defeat for Ducks by Berkhamsted

By Zoe Ashton
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 8:14 am
Updated Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 8:16 am
Ezra Anthonio-Forde scoring Aylesbury United's consolation against Berkhamsted (Picture by Mike Snell)

Aylesbury United visited Southern League Division One Central promotion challengers Berkhamsted on Saturday (January 1) going down 3-1, with Ezra Anthonio-Forde scoring their consolation in the 93rd minute. Berko had taken the lead after 14 minutes and added two late goals in the 86th and 88th.

The Ducks, tenth in the table, are due to host sixth-placed Welwyn Garden City tonight (Wednesday) at The Meadow and Waltham Abbey on Saturday.

