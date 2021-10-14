Aylesbury United hit an handful in win over Wantage

Aylesbury United Keeper Archie Davis gave the Ducks some hope when he saved a penalty in the final shoot-out against Chipstead in the FA Trophy

On Tuesday night Aylesbury United were back in Pitching In Southern League Division One Central action at Wantage Town, winning 5-1.

Going into the match their hosts had only four points from nine outings so far, with manager Ben Williams’ side eight places higher with ten points from seven games. Lee Stobbs opened the scoring after a quarter of an hour, soon followed by a Jake Bewley penalty. Harry Jones made it 3-0 after 20 minutes and Rico Greco on his debut made it four in the 27th for a 4-0 lead at half time.

Jack Wood - who had earlier been presented with a trophy for passing the 500th appearance mark for Aylesbury United - heading into the net but the goal was disallowed.

Wantage scored their consolation five minutes from time but Ty Deacon restored the four-goal advantage in the 91st.

On Sunday (17th) seventh-placed Ware will be the Ducks’ visitors for another league encounter. Ware are eighth in the table on 15 points from seven games, just one place above United who have 13 points from their eight games.

Last week wasn't such a good one for Aylesbury United as they made it a hat-trick of cup exits.

After going out of the FA Cup 1-0 to Ebbsfleet United last weekend, a late goal by FC Romania on Wednesday saw the Ducks knocked out of the Southern League Cup first round 2-1 at The Meadow.

The visitors went ahead after half an hour but Ben Seaton levelled just eight minutes later to make it 1-1 at the break.

Then on Saturday in the FA Trophy Ducks were beaten on penalties by Chipstead.

Despite dominating the first half, they went in 1-0 down after a Max Hercules penalty miss and a goal from Andy Somo.

The second half saw the Ducks equalise through Sonny French; however the visitors looking more likely to score a winner, Archie Davis keeping the scores level with a string of good saves and a good defensive effort required.