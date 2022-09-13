Aylesbury United fans raise £1,800 for town's foodbank with charity walk

Aylesbury's fans before the walk.

On August Bank Holiday Monday (29 August) a group of 16 walkers and three runners marched just over 14 miles along the Grand Union canal to the Glencar Community Stadium in Berkhamsted.

They were joined for an early start at St Mary’s Church in Aylesbury by representatives from the Foodbank along with the Mayor of Aylesbury Tim Dixon, who has also selected the Foodbank as one of his mayoral charities for his term of office. Having left the town at around 8.45am, they reached their destination at around 2pm in time for the game, with the three runners completing the distance in just 2.5 hours.

The walk has become a tradition over the past few seasons, not only to raise money for the club’s charity partner, but to continue to raise awareness that it is now 16 seasons since the Ducks played their home matches in Aylesbury.

The fans celebrate finishing the walk at Berkhamsted.

Aylesbury Foodbank was chosen by Ducks’ supporters as the club’s charity partner in a vote at the start of the season. The Foodbank provides three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them in crisis.

Kevin Piper, chair of trustees at Aylesbury Foodbank, said: "We are absolutely delighted to have been chosen by Aylesbury United as their charity partner for this season, and were staggered by the amount of money raised by their sponsored walk to Berkhamsted. Thank you so much, this will help us to feed those in need in Aylesbury. Well done to the team.”

Andy Martin, chair of 21st Century Ducks, the Aylesbury United Supporters’ Trust, and Aylesbury United director, said: “It’s fantastic to kick-off this season’s charity partnership by raising so much money for this vital local cause. It’s heartwarming to see such generosity from Ducks fans at what is a difficult time for so many – not least those who rely on the support of the Foodbank.”