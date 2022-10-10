Aylesbury United commence search for new boss following Ben Williams' departure

Ben Williams resigned as Ducks boss after five years in charge. Photo: Mike Snell.

Williams stood down after a disappointing run of results that had seen a promising start to the campaign falter, with the Ducks falling to five defeats in a row in all competitions prior to his departure.

That was then followed by a 3-1 loss at home to Biggleswade Town on Saturday with the team under the tutelage of caretaker bosses Mike Hogg and Paul Batchelor.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “We can confirm the club’s board has reluctantly accepted the resignation of manager Ben Williams.

“The club would like to thank Ben for his commitment, hard work and dedication over the past five years – and in particular during the uncertainty of the pandemic seasons. He has managed the team with integrity, dignity and the good humour frequently needed in non-league football.

“Ben has led the team with distinction since taking over in 2017, first as caretaker manager and then on a permanent basis as he guided the team to safety. He has been in charge for 177 games, making him the club’s third-longest serving manager.

“His track record of developing numerous players who have gone on to play at higher levels speaks to his ability, and when Ben chooses to return to football in a role his talent warrants, we know he will continue to be successful.”

Williams himself tweeted: “I would like to place on record my thanks to