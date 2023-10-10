Aylesbury United boss relieved after victory
Two goals in the space of four minutes from Max Cavana and Derek Feyi had put Aylesbury in control at the break, but John Shamalo’s goal back early in the second-half meant the visitors had to work hard to protect the three points, particularly with Tyriq Hunte sent off late on for a second bookable offence.
But they saw things out and Wells told the club’s social media channels after the game that he was delighted with the points.
He said: “Wins at this level are sometimes hard to come by and we felt in the last few weeks that with the little break and then feeling we should have got something away at Cirencester, we needed to have a reaction.
"To go in 2-0 up at half-time was obviously a great help but then it became a game of two halves really. We made the decision not to set up a low block and to try and keep some energy and then we have reverted a little bit to that, but that just comes from the group not having found themselves in that position yet this season.
"It’s a young group and maybe there’s a bit of naivety in there but I’m not going to knock anyone for that because they scored with half-an-hour left and last year we probably would have lost that game.
"I felt if they scored again they’d win it but character, hard work and determination got us through. Everyone worked extremely hard to get us the three points.”
Aylesbury are back in action this weekend with a trip to Waltham Abbey, who currently lie in fifth place in the early SPL Division One standings.
And Wells feels that adapting to situations as they did last weekend could put them in good stead.
He added: “We’re a team that likes to have possession and we probably don’t do enough with it and when we do it’s probably too deep and when we get forward we don’t really create a lot with it.
"But they’re all things we know will come with time and it’ll come together and the boys have shown they can take stuff in and listen and when they do that we’re good for three points anywhere.”