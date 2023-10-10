Aylesbury United boss relieved after victory

​Jack Wells was pleased to see his Aylesbury United side survive plenty of AFC Dunstable pressure in the second-half of Saturday’s SPL Division One Central encounter as the visiting Ducks ultimately ran out 2-1 winners.

Max Cavana (left) ducks in to head the opening goal at Dunstable. Photo by Mike Snell.

​Two goals in the space of four minutes from Max Cavana and Derek Feyi had put Aylesbury in control at the break, but John Shamalo’s goal back early in the second-half meant the visitors had to work hard to protect the three points, particularly with Tyriq Hunte sent off late on for a second bookable offence.

But they saw things out and Wells told the club’s social media channels after the game that he was delighted with the points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Wins at this level are sometimes hard to come by and we felt in the last few weeks that with the little break and then feeling we should have got something away at Cirencester, we needed to have a reaction.

"To go in 2-0 up at half-time was obviously a great help but then it became a game of two halves really. We made the decision not to set up a low block and to try and keep some energy and then we have reverted a little bit to that, but that just comes from the group not having found themselves in that position yet this season.

"It’s a young group and maybe there’s a bit of naivety in there but I’m not going to knock anyone for that because they scored with half-an-hour left and last year we probably would have lost that game.

"I felt if they scored again they’d win it but character, hard work and determination got us through. Everyone worked extremely hard to get us the three points.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aylesbury are back in action this weekend with a trip to Waltham Abbey, who currently lie in fifth place in the early SPL Division One standings.

And Wells feels that adapting to situations as they did last weekend could put them in good stead.

He added: “We’re a team that likes to have possession and we probably don’t do enough with it and when we do it’s probably too deep and when we get forward we don’t really create a lot with it.