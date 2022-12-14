Aylesbury United boss Jack Wells believes his side have a platform to escape relegation trouble

Jack Wells feels Aylesbury United have give themselves a base to build on.

The improving Ducks have picked up 10 points from their last four Southern League Div One Central games.

It leaves them two points above the drop zone with Wells confident his battling side can kick on.

“We have turned the corner a little bit,” said Wells. “We have a platform to get breathing space, but we have to take one game at a time. We can't get too far ahead.

“We have a good run of games coming up with teams around us but we have to focus on Dunstable on Saturday first, which will be very hard.

“It is a week by week progression and we have to keep ticking the games off one by one.

“The boys have been good at that and that's where our focus lies.”

Wells admits he has also been left happy with the progress made during his brief spell in charge so far.

“The lads we have brought in have done well but the core have played for Aylesbury for a long time and are more than good enough for this level,” he said.

“I'm lucky to have inherited a good squad but we had to make some changes and the new lads have fitted into the group really well.

“It is difficult when you come in and there is a group who have played with a manager who has been there for a while.

“It can take time to get a message across, but we have picked up a good bit of momentum.

“We didn't have a lot of tie to mess around because we needed points quickly.

“People were building momentum around us with other teams appointing new managers and being in the same boat.

“We needed to find a balance between putting our own stamp on it and not being too arrogant about it and there is a fine margin between that at this level. We just had to go out and get some points.

“We were disappointed with the draw in midweek and probably should have won the match. The momentum was with us and we had chances to take the win.