Aylesbury United boss 'It's no secret I had a massive wobble and was going to resign'

Aylesbury United manager Ben Williams (File picture by Mike Snell)

Aylesbury United's manager BenWilliams issued a statement on the club's website on Tuesday after the Ducks suffered their seventh consecutive league defeat.

On Wednesday they were beaten 1-0 by Thame United, but with a much improved performance.

Williams said in his statement: "It is no secret that I had a massive wobble over the weekend, and after the game Saturday I was going to resign from my position as manager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it is not easy to leave a fantastic club like Aylesbury United, and the messages of support and encouragement I have received from the Ducks family have been overwhelming. Thank you to everyone that has reached out.

I am an extremely ambitious manager, and it appears I put too much pressure on myself to succeed – rightly so in my opinion. I take the current run personally and take full responsibility for our results.

Our focus now must change. Four weeks ago we were flirting with the play-offs, something we have been building towards over the past four years, and to drop off the way we have is disappointing as we didn’t see it coming. Our sole aim over the remaining games must be to gain the nine points I believe we need to keep this great club at step four.

I have full confidence in the group of players we have. They are a fantastic bunch who give their all each week, and I know they are hurting as much as me.

We will be fighting every minute we are on the pitch to change our fortunes; due to current form we are in a relegation scrap, but we look forward to your continued support.

Time to stick together. The perfect time for a local derby. Come on you Ducks"

Ben Williams

Aylesbury United had suffered another disappointing result on Saturday, their seventh consecutive defeat, going down 3-1 to relegation-threatened Colney Heath in Southern League Division One Central.

The hosts made the most of their chances after Anthony Ball had opened the scoring for Ducks, now 13th in the table, after a quarter of an hour.

Two goals in two minutes then put Colney Heath ahead and as Ben Williams’ side searched for the equaliser they conceded a third at the end.

Ducks have a chance to turn things around with two home games this week. They hosted Thame United, sitting in seventh spot, at The Meadow on Wednesday (2nd) going down 1-0 but with a much-improved performance. Ninth-placed Biggleswade FC their visitors on Saturday.

RISBOROUGH RANGERS

After their first league defeat of the season last time out, leaders Risborough Rangers travelled to an in-form Flackwell Heath on Saturday anxious to get back to winning ways.

And they didn’t disappoint, putting the Ardley United result - which ended a 52-game unbeaten run - firmly behind them, they overcame their seventh-placed opponents 2-1.

The home side held a deserved half-time lead but after the break Marcus Wyllie equalised with a penalty for hand ball and Liam Enver-Marum put Rangers ahead with a looping header.

Risborough showed character in a good second-half come back, with youth team player Bailey Osborne making a promising debut in a first team shirt.

On 57 points now, Mark Eaton’s side are still two points clear at the top of the table, with a game in hand over both New Salamis on 55 and Hadley on 51.

Rangers’ next game is at home to Leverstock Green, who are sitting fifth, on Tuesday (February 8) also in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

AYLESBURY VALE DYNAMOS

There were no matches at the weekend for tenth-placed Aylesbury Vale Dynamos first team or their Development team, but they now face a busy period of four games in 11 days.

Starting on Wednesday (2nd) when Steve Bateman’s side lost 3-0 at Baldock Town, down in 17th, before hosting eighth-placed Arlesey Town on Saturday.

Then next Tuesday (Febuary 8) is the eagerly awaited home game with Paul Bonham’s Leighton Town before Dynamos welcome Harefield Utd, currently 14th, next Saturday.

Long-time leaders Leighton are now fourth with 49 points after 26 games.