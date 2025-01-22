​Aylesbury United boss is keen to aim high with young squad

David Tuttle has overseen an encouraging season so far at Aylesbury.

​It’s likely the case with several clubs in the SPL Division One Central that the aim this season was to avoid being one of the four teams relegated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Whilst to some that might seem like a lack of ambition, to many clubs it's a worthwhile target given the relatively high budgets available to a few and not to others, as well as the subsequent struggle to attract top players that can create.

And it was certainly the case for Aylesbury United, who avoided the drop last season and started out in this one keen to do avoid another scrap under boss Dave Tuttle, who took over from Jack Wells a year ago and guided the Ducks to safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Tuttle then oversaw a remarkable start to the new season, Aylesbury winning five of their first six league games and finding themselves top of the league in mid-September.

Ben Stallard celebrates scoring for Aylesbury earlier this season.

Since then, form dropped a little as the table took shape and also postponements began to kick in, but going into last Saturday’s game with Hertford Town, Aylesbury were two places and ten points outside the play-off places but the Ducks have games in hand on many sides above them.

And Tuttle says that while the priority remains to not be one of the four relegated teams come April, there’s no reason why his side can’t cast their eyes upwards as well as looking over their shoulders.

He said: “We know where we are – a club with no ground of our own and a low budget – so finishing fifth-from-bottom would have to be deemed a good season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The lads have trained well all season and are very fit, and even when fitness levels have dropped at times we’ve largely maintained where we are.

"Having started as well as we did, we knew that the stronger sides would eventually work their way into the top positions but to still be in that top eight is a great achievement and means we can now realistically aim for a top half finish.

"The first target will have to be getting what I think will need to be four or five more wins to ensure we are safe, then we can see where we end up and if a play-off place is a possibility we will certainly aim to achieve that.”

Tuttle has been keen to build a young side at Aylesbury that could potentially ‘grow together’ – part of a three to four year plan for the future with an emphasis on stability within the playing ranks that it is hoped will reap benefits both financially and on the playing side of things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recruitment has been a challenge yet Tuttle has put together a very competitive squad, underpinned by the vast experience of the likes of Jack Wood and Jake Bewley who have over 1,000 games for the club under their belts between them.

Tuttle said: “The hope is that most who sign now will be here for next season and beyond. It’s hard to get that sort of side, because money talks, and you want the players you bring in to be playing for the club. Some play for managers, but if I’m not here for any reason in the future I want the players to stay and continue that journey together.

"At the moment, at least 12 of the squad fit that bill, then of course we have those experienced players who offer so much in terms of support and guidance for the younger lads around them and who are still very good players themselves.”

Tuttle has gone on record with his admiration of Aylesbury’s fans before, but reiterated his pride in those supporters who not only travel around watching the Ducks away from home, but also continue to make the trip to Cheshunt to watch home games given United’s continued exile from the town which it is hoped will come to an end before too long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The fans are brilliant in the way they follow us and given the lengths they go to when it comes to getting to games, the bare minimum I expect from my players is hard work and desire to help repay the fans for their efforts.

"People have obviously talked for so long about returning to the town and we hope that the plans for a new facility will still come good as it would make such a massive difference to what is available to youngsters in Aylesbury but also bring the club back to where it quite obviously belongs.

"There’s a tradition and history to this club and there are a lot of people who remember when we were in the town, and a generation coming through that will benefit from that.

"There is also a great youth section, pan disability team and girls teams too that are all doing a great job and we would love to all be in the same place – and preferably one that people could even walk to.

"As for this season, it’s going to be busy as we have two games a week for the rest of the campaign, but we’ll see how it goes and hopefully continue in the right direction.”